Israel Passes Law to Strip Citizenship from Palestinian Prisoners

The Israeli Parliament (Knesset) approved a law on Wednesday making it easier for authorities to revoke citizenship and residency permits from Palestinian prisoners who were convicted of ‘terror offenses’, Israeli media reported.

The final reading of the bill passed by an overwhelming majority of 94 to 10 votes. The law gives the interior minister authority to revoke the citizenship of prisoners and deport them to the West Bank or Gaza

Commenting on the passing of the law, the Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights in Israel – Adalah said: “This law not only creates an additional avenue for the revocation of the citizenship or residency of Palestinians, which further undermines the precarious status of Palestinians under the Israeli regime but also facilitates their expulsion, all in violation of international law.”

Ahmad Tibi, the leader of the opposition Ta’al party, which advocates for the rights of Israel’s Arab minority, said the bill was racist because it did not apply to Jews convicted of terrorism.

(PC, MEMO)