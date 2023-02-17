Israeli Forces Raid Homes of Palestinian Prisoners in Jerusalem, Seize Money and Goods

The Israeli occupation forces raided the homes of several Palestinian former or current prisoners in East Jerusalem on Friday and seized large sums of money and private good, the official news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said the Israeli forces broke into homes in Ras al-Amoud and Beit Hanina neighborhoods of occupied East Jerusalem. They took away money and jewelry, as well as other goods, including cars owned by any member of the family. They also seized the bank accounts of a prisoner’s parents claiming that the prisoners were receiving allowance money from the Palestinian Authority.

The far-right Israeli government decided to seize the money from all Palestinian prisoners as a punishment for receiving allowances from the Palestinian government.

At least 80 former or current Palestinian prisoners from Jerusalem or inside Israel who served time in Israeli jails for their resistance to the occupation are going to be part of this vicious Israeli government campaign.

(WAFA, PC)