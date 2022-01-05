Israel Postpones ‘Doomsday Settlement’ Building Plan

January 5, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Israel is accelerating settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli government decided on Wednesday to postpone to an unknown date the discussion on a new settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank’s so-called E-1 area, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported. 

The area affected by the plan extends for 12 square kilometers and is located near the large illegal Jewish settlement of Ma’aleh Adumim, near the occupied city of Jerusalem.

In November, 26 US Democratic lawmakers called on Secretary of State Antony Blinken to put pressure on Israel to stop the illegal settlement expansion, because the plan represented an “irreconcilable challenge to a lasting peace solution between Israel and the Palestinians.”

The US congress members described the expansion as a “doomsday settlement” because it would divide the northern and southern West Bank, completely isolating Jerusalem from the rest of the occupied West Bank. 

The Israeli government did not provide an explanation for the indefinite postponement, only stating that the decision was due to “the expert opinions of certain officials in the Civil Administration”.

All Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem are illegal under international law.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*