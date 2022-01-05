WATCH: Israeli Extremists Protesting Release of Hunger-Striking Prisoner Attack Palestinian Journalist

Israeli right-wing extremists attacked a photojournalist who works for the Turkish Anadolu Agency on Wednesday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to WAFA, photojournalist Fayez Abu Rmaileh was covering events in front of the Assaf Harofeh Hospital in Tel Aviv, where Palestinian prisoner Hisham Abu Hawwash is being treated due to a severe deterioration in his health.

Palestinian video journalist Fayez Abu Armeleh was attacked by a right-wing Israeli protester today as he covered events on the ground outside the hospital where hunger striker Hisham Abu Hawash is being held@anadoluagency @AlGhadTV READ: https://t.co/b86rXNT0OU pic.twitter.com/10BZfOCHts — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) January 5, 2022

Right-wing Israelis demonstrated on Wednesday in front of the Assaf Harofeh Hospital in Tel Aviv against the release of Abu Hawwash, who reached a deal yesterday with the Israeli occupation authorities to end his administrative detention and free him on February 26, after 141 days of a hunger strike to protest his detention without charge or trial.

The right-wing extremists attacked Abu Rmaileh, pushing him to the ground and beating him up. He was taken inside the hospital for treatment. No other information was provided regarding his status.

WAFA correspondent confirmed that Israeli police present at the scene did not arrest nor interrogate the attackers.

(WAFA, The Palestine Chronicle, Social Media)