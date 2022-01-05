WATCH: Israeli Extremists Protesting Release of Hunger-Striking Prisoner Attack Palestinian Journalist

January 5, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Palestinian journalist and Activestills member Fayez Abu Rmaileh was attacked by Israeli right-wing protesters in Tel Aviv. (Photo: Shai Kendler, via +972 Magazine Twitter Page)

Israeli right-wing extremists attacked a photojournalist who works for the Turkish Anadolu Agency on Wednesday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to WAFA, photojournalist Fayez Abu Rmaileh was covering events in front of the Assaf Harofeh Hospital in Tel Aviv, where Palestinian prisoner Hisham Abu Hawwash is being treated due to a severe deterioration in his health.

Right-wing Israelis demonstrated on Wednesday in front of the Assaf Harofeh Hospital in Tel Aviv against the release of Abu Hawwash, who reached a deal yesterday with the Israeli occupation authorities to end his administrative detention and free him on February 26, after 141 days of a hunger strike to protest his detention without charge or trial.

The right-wing extremists attacked Abu Rmaileh, pushing him to the ground and beating him up. He was taken inside the hospital for treatment. No other information was provided regarding his status.

WAFA correspondent confirmed that Israeli police present at the scene did not arrest nor interrogate the attackers.

(WAFA, The Palestine Chronicle, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*