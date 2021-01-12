Israel to Approve Construction of 850 New Settlement Units in Occupied West Bank

Israel plans to approve the construction of 850 settlement units across the occupied West Bank, the Kan public broadcaster reported Monday.

According to the report, the Israeli Defence Ministry panel is set to green-light the construction at a meeting next week, which includes 500 houses in the West Bank settlements of Itamar, Beit El, Shavei Shomron, Oranit and Givat Ze’ev.

– Israel announces new illegal settler homes in occupied West Bank

– PM Netanyahu orders advancement of plans to build 800 homes for Jewish settlers in last days of Trump’s presidency

– Under international law settlements are considered illegal https://t.co/piPHPXxjkA #Palestine pic.twitter.com/uhr2qOLEeP — George Roussos (@baphometx) January 11, 2021

It also includes more than 100 units in the settlement of Tal Menashe, north of the West Bank.

“We’re here to stay. We’re continuing to build the Land of Israel!” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on Facebook.

The order to advance the illegal constructions comes ten days before US President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

שמח להודיע היום שנבנה 800 דירות חדשות ביהודה ושומרון, בין היתר בנופי נחמיה ובטל מנשה, יישוב מגוריה של אסתר הורגן ז"ל. אנחנו כאן כדי להישאר. ממשיכים לבנות את ארץ ישראל! 🇮🇱 — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 11, 2021

Israeli opposition politician Yair Lapid described the settlement plans as “irresponsible” and warned they would create new divisions with Biden’s administration, which takes office on 20 January.

“The Biden administration has not yet taken office, and the government is already leading us into an unnecessary confrontation,” he wrote on Twitter.

“The national interest must also be maintained during elections.”

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

Under international law, Jewish settlements constructed in the Occupied Palestinian Territories constitute a violation of international law and are considered illegal.

(The Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)