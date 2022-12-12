Israel Prevents Palestinians from Building Homes in Masafer Yatta

Israeli authorities on Sunday delivered halt work notices for 12 Palestinian homes in the Masafer Yatta area, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), the Middle East Monitor reported.

The Coordinator of the Protection and Resilience Committees, Fouad Al-Amor, told the media that five notices were handed over to Khalil Ramadan Al-Atymin.

Al-Amor added that the Palestinian homeowners include Nasser Ramadan Al-Atymin, Ibrahim Mofleh Al-Atymin, Fayez Ramt Al-Atymin, and Abdel-Rahman Al-Ta’aimat.

The occupation authorities, he noted, handed a notice to the Palestinian homeowner Nasser Abu Obeid, ordering him to halt construction work on his house.

Occupation forces have recently escalated their repressive practices against Palestinians in Masafer Yatta, including through the demolition of homes and schools. They also stopped construction and prevented Palestinians and shepherds from accessing their land.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)