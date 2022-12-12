Israeli Forces Kill 16-Year-Old Girl in Jenin (VIDEO)

Israeli occupation soldiers killed 16-year-old Jana Majdi Zakarneh during a military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that Zakarneh was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers while on the roof of her house and killed.

Zakarneh was found dead on the roof by her family after the Israeli soldiers left the area after shooting and injuring two others and arresting three Palestinians, according to a WAFA correspondent.

The 16-year-old Palestinian child, Jana Zakarneh, was shot dead by lsraeli forces in Jenin during a military raid. pic.twitter.com/AZx2tmjWYa — Muhammad Smiry (@MuhammadSmiry) December 12, 2022

He said that a sizable army force raided a neighborhood of the city and during the raid, Zakarneh was shot and killed, apparently by a sniper.

Following the news of the killing of the 16-year-old child, a general strike was declared in the city and hundreds of people took to the streets to protest the ongoing Israeli aggression against the city and the daily killing of young Palestinians.

Zakarneh is the 166th victim so far this year in the occupied West Bank, including 39 minors. 59 Palestinians were killed by the Israeli army in Jenin since the start of the year.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)