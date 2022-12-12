PA Warns Hamas Activists against Anniversary Celebrations after Deadly Israeli Assaults

Thousands of Palestinians rally in Gaza in solidarity with Al Aqsa Mosque and the Resistance in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has warned Hamas activists in the occupied West Bank against celebrations for the movement’s 35th anniversary, after repeated violent assaults by Israeli forces, according to Israeli media reports.

PA security officials summoned dozens of Hamas activists and leaders to deliver its warning, according to The New Arab’s Arabic sister site, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

Palestinian sources said the PA doesn’t intend to prevent commemorations in West Bank universities, which comes as security forces attempt to reassert their control following repeated Israeli raids in the occupied territories.

Hamas was founded on 14 December 1987.

The PA has prevented Hamas activists from holding events and activities in the West Bank, with universities a partial exception, since the group took control in Gaza in 2007.

Hamas has announced it will organize an anniversary celebration in Gaza City on Wednesday, under the slogan: “Towards Jerusalem, we are coming with a roaring flood.”

