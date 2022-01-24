Israel Prevents Urgent Medical Equipment from Entering Gaza

Israeli occupation authorities have prevented medical equipment and spare parts from entering the besieged Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference held near the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing – north of Gaza – Director of the Medical Imaging Unit at the Ministry of Health, Ibrahim Abbas, said:

“The Israeli occupation prevents Palestinians from accessing proper treatment inside and outside Gaza.”

The Beit Hanoun crossing is the main passage between the besieged enclave, Israel and the occupied West Bank. It is controlled by Israel, which has been imposing a strict siege on Gaza since 2007.

Abbas said that Israeli occupation authorities have been preventing the entry of important diagnostic equipment and components of the oxygen generation plant, which is urgently needed for most medical centers across the besieged enclave.

Gaza has enough to be destroyed: Israeli siege from one side and coronavirus from the other side. #EndGazaSiege #GazaSiegeOngoingCrime pic.twitter.com/xHNLYutj3i — Princess Warrior #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 (@aneesafalasteen) January 18, 2022

He stressed that the Israeli occupation authorities have been adopting the policy of “slow death” against patients in the Gaza Strip.

Abbas pointed out that the Israeli occupation is carrying out such violations against the healthcare sector in Gaza while the world is battling against the spread of the coronavirus.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)