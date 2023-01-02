WATCH: Israeli Forces Kill Two Palestinians, Injure Three near Jenin

Israeli occupation forces killed two young Palestinian men and wounded three others, one of them critical, in the town of Kufr Dan, near Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said the Israeli army killed Mohammad Samer Houshieh, 22, and Fouad Mahmoud Abed, 25.

Huge lsraeli occupation forces storm into Kafr Dan village, west of Jenin. pic.twitter.com/nrAWPeDn8t — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) January 1, 2023

Three others were wounded, one on them hit in the chest and reported in critical condition.

A large force raided the town of Kufr Dan, west of Jenin, to demolish the homes of Ahmad Ayman Abed and Abdul Rahman Hani Abed, who were killed on September 14 at the Jalama military checkpoint during an attack that left one Israeli soldier dead.

More Palestinians are being rushed into hospitals due to being shot by the lsraeli occupation forces amidst a current raid in Kafr Dan village, west of Jenin. pic.twitter.com/xFMAlcYFiS — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) January 1, 2023

Clashes broke out with the soldiers who opened fire at the Palestinian protesters killing two and wounding three others before blowing up three apartments and displacing 13 people.

Last year, the Israeli forces killed 224 Palestinians in the occupied territories, 52 of them were in the Gaza Strip.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)