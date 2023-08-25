New York City Mayor to Incorporate Israeli Drone Technology into NYPD

Adams visited Israel this week in order to assess Israel’s law enforcement technology and the possibility of incorporating it into the New York Police Department.

The Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, is looking to incorporate Israeli drone technology and methods to aid in law enforcement, the Middle East Monitor reported.

Adams visited Israel this week in order to assess the country’s law enforcement technology and the possibility of incorporating it into the New York Police Department (NYPD).

Adams touts Israeli drones as NYPD explores high-flying response to 911 calls https://t.co/I0OTEx4X3h pic.twitter.com/ldNvWIfGt9 — New York Post (@nypost) August 23, 2023

During an online briefing in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, he reportedly told reporters that the Israeli police forces “are a little bit more advanced”.

Indeed, Adams praised the drones used by Israeli law enforcement as being more durable and being able to fly for much longer than NYC’s current technological devices, clarifying that “the method in which they’re using them, the methods in which they are training to use them, is what caught my interest”.

Referring to himself as “a great fan of technology and all it can do to make our lives easier and safer”, the New York Mayor proclaimed that “Israel is on the cutting edge of exciting developments in technology that will benefit all of us.”

The utilization of drone technology by Israeli forces has increased throughout the past year, with officials in the central Israeli city of Modi’in-Maccabim-Reut having begun deploying drones as first responders in traffic accidents last October.

(MEMO, PC)