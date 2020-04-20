Israel Refuses to Freeze Jerusalem Electricity Company’s debt despite Coronavirus Pandemic

April 20, 2020 Blog, News
Israeli authorities rejected Jerusalem electricy company’s request to freeze debt despite coronavirus outbreak. (Photo: via MEMO)

The Director-General of the Jerusalem District Electricity Company (JDECO), Hisham Al-Omari, said yesterday that the Israeli authorities rejected the company’s request to freeze debt that was accumulated due to the spread of the coronavirus and the subscribers’ inability to pay their bills.

Earlier, the Israeli Electric Corporation (IEC) threatened to impose high levels of interest on JDECO and to take legal action against it if the outstanding debts were not paid on time.

Al-Omari condemned Israel’s rejection of the company’s request, describing its position as “unrelated to reality”.

He noted that the company has sent a strongly worded letter to the Israeli minister of energy, the Israel Public Utility Authority for Electricity and others on the issue.

Al-Omari added that the company has informed the Palestinian government, the Palestinian Energy Authority and the Palestinian Electricity Regulatory Council of the Israeli response to its request and attached all correspondence related to the subject, including details of Israel’s threats should payments not be made.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.