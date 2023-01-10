OIC Condemns Israeli Aggression on Al-Aqsa Mosque, Urges UNSC to ‘Act Urgently’

An Extraordinary Open-ended Meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Executive Committee was held on Tuesday to examine the continued Israeli aggression against Al-Aqsa Mosque, at the request of the State of Palestine and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The meeting was held in coordination with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Chair of the Islamic Summit and the Executive Committee, at the OIC headquarters, in Jeddah.

In a press statement, the OIC condemned “in the strongest terms the storming of the blessed Aqsa Mosque (…) by a minister in the Israeli colonial occupation cabinet, who is known for his extremism”.

The OIC warned against the consequences of the continued assault, “including provocations, continued abuses, and daily serious attacks by the Israeli colonial occupation authorities”.

The OIC also called on the “United Nations Security Council, in its capacity as the guarantor of international peace and security, to assume its responsibilities and act urgently to take the necessary measures, without selectivity or double standards, to deter and stop the dangerous Israeli escalation”.

In the statement, the OIC also reaffirmed that Al-Haram Al-Sharif “is an exclusive place of worship for Muslims, protected by international law and the historical and legal status” and the “the central role of Al-Quds Committee under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohamed VI, of Morocco, in challenging the serious measures taken by the Israeli occupation authorities”.

The OIC also condemned the “repeated attacks on Christian holy places and their properties” in the occupied city of Jerusalem.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)