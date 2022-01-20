Palestinian FM Calls on UN to Confront Israel after Sheikh Jarrah Demolition

The international community must end its favorable treatment of Israel, Palestine’s foreign minister told the UN Security Council on Wednesday, hours after Israeli forces demolished a Palestinian family’s home in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, The New Arab reported.

Foreign minister Riyad Al-Maliki accused the international community of bias towards Israel, saying that its opposition to Israeli aggression against Palestinians was limited to statements with no effect on the ground.

Last night, in the cover of darkness & freezing cold, the homes of the Salhiyeh family in Sheikh Jarrah, Jerusalem, were destroyed by Israeli forces leaving 15 people homeless. This is unacceptable and must end. #SaveSheikhJarrah

https://t.co/DrpsXceAaR — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) January 19, 2022

Al-Maliki added that this allowed Israel to commit human rights abuses including Wednesday morning’s demolition of the home of the Salhia family in Sheikh Jarrah.

“Despite your repeated calls against such crimes, the Salhiyah family, forcibly displaced in 1948 is displaced once again”, al-Maliki said.

“Israel’s denial of Palestinian rights and defiance of the international community has continued for so long because it can rely on the fact there will be criticism and condemnations but there won’t be consequences.”

Thirteen family members, including eight children, lived in the house which was demolished on Wednesday morning.

Demolishing the Salhiyeh home in Sheikh Jarrah & displacing of Palestinians in Al-Naqab are inseparable from the 70+ yrs of eliminating native Palestinians to sustain settler-colonial rule. The Salhiyeh family, for instance, was expelled by Zionist militias once before in ‘48. pic.twitter.com/rah9I72uj5 — Mohammed El-Kurd (@m7mdkurd) January 19, 2022

Israeli forces arrested 26 people, including family members and Palestinian, Israeli and international activists who were on site.

