Israel Slams UN Statement on Illegal Settlements, Deplores US Support

February 21, 2023 Blog, News, Slider
Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: US Department of State, via Wikimedia Commons)

Israel denounced Monday a “one-sided” UN statement condemning its so-called “legalization” of settlements in the occupied West Bank and deplored US support for the text that allegedly ignores what it called the “historic” rights of the Jewish people, The New Arab reported.

The UN Security Council unanimously approved a watered-down statement strongly opposing Israel’s continued construction and expansion of settlements on Monday.

UN Security Council Approves Watered-Down Statement Opposing Illegal Jewish Settlements

“The UN Security Council has issued a one-sided statement which denies the rights of Jews to live in our historic homeland”, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

The presidential statement does not condemn Israeli settlement activity or demand a halt. It does condemn “all acts of violence against civilians, including acts of terrorism”.

The UN statement “fails to mention the Palestinian terror attacks” in which Israelis were killed in recent weeks”, Netanyahu claimed, saying it “should never have been made and the United States should never have joined it”.

The vote came after high-stakes negotiations by the Joe Biden administration succeeded in derailing a legally binding resolution that would have demanded a halt to Israeli settlement activity.

(The New Arab, PC)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*