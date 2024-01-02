Israel’s Assassination of Saleh Arouri – Reactions

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

These are some of the reactions to the assassination of Saleh al-Arouri, the Deputy Head of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas.

Saleh al-Arouri, the Deputy Head of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, was assassinated by Israel while in an office in West Beirut on Tuesday, January 2.

The assassination was reportedly carried out by an Israeli drone. Aside from killing al-Arouri, the three missiles fired from the drone also killed two top Al-Qassam leaders in Lebanon.

As soon as the news of Arouri’s assassination was revealed, large rallies took place throughout the West Bank, including in his village of Aroura, near Ramallah – in addition to protests in the cities of Nablus, Ramallah, Hebron, Salfit, and Jenin.

These are some of the reactions to Arouri’s assassination.

The Israeli mossad just assassinated a top H.amas leader in Lebanon, Saleh Arouri. Why? and how will the Resistance respond? #Lebanon #Palestine #Israel #Gaza pic.twitter.com/1BSdZDd4Ww — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) January 2, 2024

Hezbollah: The Resistance Will Respond

The Lebanese Hezbollah said that the assassination of Hamas leader Saleh Al-Arouri will not go unpunished, and that the resistance will respond.

The party added – in a statement – that the assassination of Al-Arouri and his fellow martyrs in the heart of the southern suburb of Beirut is a dangerous attack on Lebanon, and a dangerous development in the course of the war between the Israeli occupation and the axis of resistance.

The Lebanese Hezbollah said that the assassination of Hamas leader Saleh Al-Arouri will not go unpunished, and that the resistance will respond. The party added – in a statement – that the assassination of Al-Arouri and his fellow martyrs in the heart of the southern suburb of… pic.twitter.com/Q8OUWjayEG — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 2, 2024

General Strike

Palestinian political groups throughout the West Bank have declared a general strike on Wednesday in response to the Israeli assassination of Saleh Arouri.

In their joint statement, the groups said that the assassination is an aggression against the Arab and Muslim Ummah, not only Palestine and Lebanon.

Shtayyeh: A Criminal Act

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh condemned the Israeli assassination of Arouri. He said that the critical act is a reflection of the criminality of those who carried it out.

Haniyeh: A Terrorist Act

The head of the Hamas Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, said in a televised statement that Israel has assassinated al-Arouri, along with other top Hamas commanders, Samir Fandi and Azam al-Aqra’.

Haniyeh described the assassination as a terrorist act and a violation of Lebanon sovereignty. Haniyeh also said that the assassination will not break down the steadfastness of our people.

Saleh al-Arouri was the Deputy Head of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, and the founder of Al-Qassam Brigades in the occupied West Bank. He was assassinated with other top Qassam leaders in Lebanon by several missiles fired by an Israeli drone while in an office in… pic.twitter.com/PyHkMzkYuL — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 2, 2024

Ansarallah of Yemen

A spokesman for the Ansarallah group in Yemen condemned the assassination, describing it as a treacherous aggression against Lebanon.

Israel’s War Council

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to cancel a pre-scheduled cabinet meeting and, instead, to keep the war council meeting in session to discuss the repercussions of al-Arouri’s assassination.

Al-Arouri’s Sister

The sister of Saleh Arouri was quoted by Al-Jazeera as saying that she congratulates herself and the entire Palestinian people on the martyrdom of her brother who proved to be a great and inspiring leader for the Palestinian people, and that his legacy will not be forgotten.

Sister of assassinated Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri says that she congratulates herself and the entire Palestinian people on the martyrdom of her brother who proved to be a great and inspiring leader for the Palestinian people, and that his legacy will not be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/B4pknZzeW0 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 2, 2024

Iran Reacts

In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that “the Zionist entity bears responsibility for the repercussions of its new adventure,” a reference to the assassination by Israel of al-Arouri.

‘Israel Killed Him’

A US Defense official was quoted by the Washington Post newspaper and cited by Al-Jazeera as saying that Israel was responsible for the assassination of Saleh al-Arouri.

Mikati: Israeli Crime against Lebanon

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said that the explosion that occurred in the southern suburbs of Beirut is an Israeli crime aimed at pushing Lebanon into a new phase.

Mikati also asked the Lebanese foreign ministry to submit an urgent complaint to the United Nations Security Council.

The moments following the assassination of Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut, Lebanon on January 2. pic.twitter.com/MGOrZm4bhJ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 2, 2024

Islamic Jihad

The assassination of al-Arouri is an attempt by the Zionist enemy to expand the war and to drag the region into a wider conflict.

Protests in Lebanon

Thousands of Palestinians have rushed to the streets to protest the assassination of al-Arouri.

Protests took place in the refugee camps of Rashidieh, Ain al-Hilweh, Burj Barajneh, and Burj al-Shamali.

A protest in Saleh al-Arouri's home village of Aroura, near Ramallah. The crowd is chanting "Oh Arouri, come and see. Your men are out in the open. "Oh son of Aroura, may Allah have mercy on the legend's soul. "Revolt, O my homeland, revolt! This is what Arouri asked us."… pic.twitter.com/VXgYnn2XC5 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 2, 2024

Fatah: Criminal Mentality of Israel

The Palestinian movement Fatah condemned the assassination of al-Arouri, saying that it reflects the criminal mentality of Israel towards the Palestinians.

This is a developing story ..

(The Palestine Chronicle)