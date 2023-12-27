Israel Stole Organs from Bodies of Palestinians – Gaza Authorities

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Gaza authorities accused Israel on Tuesday of stealing organs from the bodies of Palestinians and called for an international investigation into it.

In a statement, the government media office in Gaza said that the examination of bodies revealed that their shapes changed significantly due to the theft of vital organs from the corpses.

Early on Tuesday, the Israeli authorities released the bodies of dozens of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army who were detained during its ground operation.

“The occupation handed over unidentified bodies and refused to specify the names of these martyrs. It also refused to specify the places from which it stole them,” the statement said.

The office also criticized “the silent position of the international organizations operating in Gaza, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, towards such an awful crime by the (Israeli) occupation.”

The Israeli authorities are yet to comment on the accusations.

On November 24, the Geneva-based organization Euro-Med Monitor called for the creation of an independent international investigation committee into organ theft suspicions.

In a statement published on its website, the group said that “Euro-Med Monitor has documented the Israeli army’s confiscation of dozens of dead bodies from Al-Shifa Medical Complex and the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, and others from the vicinity of the so-called ‘safe corridor’ (Salah al-Din Road) designated for displaced people heading to the central and southern parts of the Strip.”

Euro-Med Monitor added that the “Israeli army also dug up and confiscated the bodies from a mass grave that was established more than 10 days ago in one of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex’s courtyards.”

The statement also noted that “Israel is thought to be the biggest hub for the illegal global trade in human organs, according to a 2008 investigation by the American CNN network, which also revealed that Israel participated in the theft of organs from dead Palestinians for illegal use.”

