‘Demolish them, Finish them off, Destroy!’ – Israeli Journalist Urges Gaza Destruction

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli journalist, Boaz Golan, has said Israel should have killed 150,000 on the first day of its bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

In an interview on Israeli Channel 14, Golan dismissed talks between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “a waste of time.”

He said, “Every Monday and Thursday, Biden and Netanyahu talk; it’s a waste of time.”

“Then Netanyahu states what Biden said to him, and Biden states what Netanyahu said to him. What are all these statements when they are launching rockets at us?” Golan asked.

Israeli journalist calls for the total destruction and demolition of Gaza Israeli journalist Boaz Golan says Israel should have killed 150,000 people in Gaza on the first day of the war. In an interview on the Israeli Channel 14, he dismissed talks between US President Biden… pic.twitter.com/jkWC5Vg6fm — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) December 26, 2023

‘We Must Go Crazy For Once’



“Demolish them, finish them off, destroy. We must go crazy for once,” Golan urged.

“I said this a month ago, and two and three months ago. We should have killed 150,000 on the first day to end the story,” the journalist stressed.

He said “Today, there are those who speak of this. Now they realize this should have been done, but it’s too late.”

A second person in the studio added to Golan’s comments, saying: “We must demolish every house facing our heroes (who are) fighting in Khan Younis. Every building must be demolished.”

“Gaza should be just sand. Sand like a beach,” the panelist added.

AL-JAZEERA: The number of Palestinians killed as a result of the continued Israeli bombing of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip has risen to 30. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/KvZsuXrmKP pic.twitter.com/A2gDNASMhW — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 27, 2023

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 21,110 Palestinians have been killed, and 55,243 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(The Palestine Chronicle)