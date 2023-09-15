Israel Strikes Resistance Position in Gaza – BREAKING

The Israeli military struck a position belonging to the Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas in Gaza on Friday evening, resulting in the injury of at least one Palestinian.
In a statement, the Israeli military claimed that the attack was a response to the throwing of hand grenades and the detonation of an explosive device at the fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel.
Four Killed and More Wounded: ‘Suspicious Device’ Detonates during Protest at Gaza-Israel Fence – DEVELOPING STORY
Gaza has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2007, and thousands of Palestinains died as a result of several major Israeli wars since then.
On Wednesday, five Palestinians were killed and over 25 wounded when an explosive device was detonated near the Gaza-Israel fence.
Several Palestinians were also injured by Israeli fire earlier that day, and others, including a medic and a journalist, were shot by Israeli forces during the evacuation of the wounded.
The Gaza Protest that Preceded the Explosion – PHOTO GALLERY
Palestine Chronicle correspondent in Gaza said that the Hamas position was targeted by two Israeli missiles in the Ain Al-Deek area east of Gaza.
Our correspondent also reported that a Palestinian civil defense worker was injured and has been rushed to a nearby hospital.
(The Palestine Chronicle)
Be the first to comment