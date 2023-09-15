Israel Strikes Resistance Position in Gaza – BREAKING

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli military struck a position belonging to the Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas in Gaza on Friday evening, resulting in the injury of at least one Palestinian.

In a statement, the Israeli military claimed that the attack was a response to the throwing of hand grenades and the detonation of an explosive device at the fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel.

Gaza has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2007, and thousands of Palestinains died as a result of several major Israeli wars since then.

On Wednesday, five Palestinians were killed and over 25 wounded when an explosive device was detonated near the Gaza-Israel fence.

Several Palestinians were also injured by Israeli fire earlier that day, and others, including a medic and a journalist, were shot by Israeli forces during the evacuation of the wounded.

Palestine Chronicle correspondent in Gaza said that the Hamas position was targeted by two Israeli missiles in the Ain Al-Deek area east of Gaza.

Our correspondent also reported that a Palestinian civil defense worker was injured and has been rushed to a nearby hospital.

(The Palestine Chronicle)