Hamas Announces that Prisoner Exchange Could Take Place Soon

April 26, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
Hamas announced that the chances of reaching a prisoner swap deal with Israel are increasing. (Photo: File)

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas announced on Friday that the chances of reaching a prisoner swap deal with Israel are increasing and that the exchange could take place after the formation of the new Israeli government.

Recently, the Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Al-Sinwar disclosed that Hamas could offer “partial concessions” in return for the Israeli release of elderly and female prisoners.

“Hamas is keen to release the prisoners who offered massive sacrifices for the sake of this country,” member of Hamas Political Bureau Salah Al-Bardawil told Arab.21.

“Hamas has paid high prices for the sake of releasing the Palestinian prisoners. It achieved this through the Shalit deal (prisoner swap with Israel reached in 2011),” Al-Bardawil added.

After three general elections and an unprecedented deadlock, all within the course of one year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Benny Gantz signed a government coalition agreement on April 20.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.