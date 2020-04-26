Hamas Announces that Prisoner Exchange Could Take Place Soon

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas announced on Friday that the chances of reaching a prisoner swap deal with Israel are increasing and that the exchange could take place after the formation of the new Israeli government.

Recently, the Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Al-Sinwar disclosed that Hamas could offer “partial concessions” in return for the Israeli release of elderly and female prisoners.

To mark #Palestinian Prisoners’ Day, @MintPressNews brings you the introduction to Dr. Ramzy Baroud’s “These Chains Will Be Broken: Palestinian Stories of Struggle and Defiance in Israeli Prisons.” https://t.co/UnbrSV6YLs pic.twitter.com/GaXJtjCEme — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) April 17, 2020

“Hamas is keen to release the prisoners who offered massive sacrifices for the sake of this country,” member of Hamas Political Bureau Salah Al-Bardawil told Arab.21.

“Hamas has paid high prices for the sake of releasing the Palestinian prisoners. It achieved this through the Shalit deal (prisoner swap with Israel reached in 2011),” Al-Bardawil added.

From the book: "These chains will be broken, Palestinian stories of struggle and defiance in Israel prison", Ramzy Baroud. Part of "Hanan is 'Tenderness'" by Wafa Ibrahim Samir al-Bis. pic.twitter.com/gHtLye6yzM — Zevse Pandom (@fristruti) March 29, 2020

After three general elections and an unprecedented deadlock, all within the course of one year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Benny Gantz signed a government coalition agreement on April 20.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)