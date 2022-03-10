Israel to Approve New Housing Units in Naqab

Israel is due to approve a plan to build new housing projects in the southern Naqab (Negev) desert region, Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Thursday.

According to the Israeli newspaper, housing for 2,200 Israeli families will be built within the area of the Ramat HaNegev regional council, which is near the Egyptian border.

The israeli occupiers move to illegally build a city – the new "Tel Aviv" – on Palestinian land stolen from the Palestinian bedouin #SaveAlNaqab https://t.co/NAYL1jsN7h — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) March 10, 2022

Meanwhile, a city is due to be built to house ultra-Orthodox Jewish families (Haredim) in the Arad area, northeast of Beersheba.

The Haredi city will include more than 20,000 housing units and accommodate at least 100,000 settlers. It will include a medical center, shops and religious schools.

Hebrew newspaper Yediot: "The occupation government intends to approve, in its weekly meeting next Sunday, the establishment of two new settlements in the occupied Negev." — Palestine News 24/7 (@PaliNewsBot) March 10, 2022

The construction of this city will start in a few months if the plan receives approval from the government, according to Yedioth Ahronoth.

Israeli Construction and Housing Minister Zeev Elkin and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked will present the plan to the government on Sunday.

