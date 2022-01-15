New US Ambassador to Israel Will Not Visit Settlements, But Will Support Normalization

The new US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides stated on Friday that he will not visit Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank but would support normalization, Israeli media reported.

Speaking to Yedioth Ahronoth, Nides, who took up his post in November, announced that he does not want to carry out actions that would inflame the situation on the ground.

Shabbat shalom from the American Center in Jerusalem! pic.twitter.com/0vQttOBtKv — Ambassador Tom Nides (@USAmbIsrael) January 14, 2022

Nidessaid that he visited Israel in the 1970s, describing Israel as “special”.

“When it comes to Israel, I have no ideology,” he said. “All I care about is that Israel will remain a strong, democratic and Jewish state.”

So glad to join my friend, Uri, today on the reopening of his fabulous restaurant less than a year after it was destroyed. That’s what we celebrate today: Arabs and Jews coming together as a community in Akko…and the great food at Uri Buri! pic.twitter.com/dtI1cEoWwr — Ambassador Tom Nides (@USAmbIsrael) January 10, 2022

“Because just like I ask both the Palestinians and Israelis not to take steps that inflame the situation, I do not want to do things intentionally that would create disrespect or anger among people,” Nides explained.

Regarding Iran, he said: “The headlines in the media have calmed down because trust has been gained: We believe you and you believe us,” stressing that both sides share the ultimate goal of preventing a nuclear Iran.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)