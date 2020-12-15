Israel to Build Thousand of Settlements Units South of Jerusalem

The Israeli occupation authorities have approved the building of thousands of new settler units at the expense of seized Palestinian land extending from the Beit Safafa neighborhood to al-Walaja village, south of Jerusalem.

Only Jewish citizens of Israel are allowed to live in Israel's illegal colonies in occupied E. Jerusalem & W. Bank. That is why they are called 'Jewish settlements'. Ban includes Israel's non-Jewish citizens (~23 % of pop). Israeli Supreme Court affirmed the ban. Apartheid. pic.twitter.com/svCjQoqgRV — Raimo Kangasniemi (@rk70534) December 9, 2020

The 48 Arabs website said that Israel has approved the construction of 8,300 new settler units for residential, industrial and commercial purposes on Palestinian land belonging to several villages and neighborhoods in Jerusalem and Bethlehem districts, including Beit Safafa, Malha, al-Baqa’a and all the way to al-Walaja.

This step would expand the borders of the new settlement industrial zone of Talpiot.

Rights groups say new roads that are being built, which will see Israelis commute into Jerusalem and Tel Aviv from settlements deep inside the occupied West Bank, will set the stage for explosive settlement growth. By @josephkrauss https://t.co/wutwreaq8Q — AP Middle East (@APMiddleEast) December 7, 2020

The implementation of the construction scheme, which involves building towers up to 30 floors high, is scheduled to begin by 2021, and work will continue until 2040.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

