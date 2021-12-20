Israeli forces on Monday notified four families of their intention to punitively demolish their houses in the town of Silat al-Harithiya, near Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that Israeli forces barged their way into the northern West Bank town, and measured the houses of Ahmed Muhammad Yassin Jaradat – the father of brothers Ghaith and Omar – as well as the family houses of three prisoners, in preparation for their punitive demolition.

The havoc that wrecked by the occupation forces in the home of the Palestinian young man, Ghaith Jaradat, before detaining him in Silat Al-Harithiya, west of Jenin, pre dawn today. pic.twitter.com/tbuw1EtZb3 — Days Of Palestine (@DaysOfPal) December 19, 2021

Ghaith and Omar Jaradat are accused of carrying out a shooting attack that killed a Jewish settler and injured two others near the formerly evacuated Homesh settlement outpost, last week. The three prisoners, including the siblings’ uncle, are accused of being accomplices.

The planned demolition will render four families, comprising over 30 people, homeless.

Jaradat family empties their homes after receiving a demolition order from the Israeli occupation forces in the town of Al-Silat Al-Harithiya, west of Jenin. pic.twitter.com/kxfoLrVbqY — Arjum Wajid (@Arjumwajid) December 20, 2021

During the ensuing confrontations, the soldiers opened fire towards dozens of local youths protesting the raid, injuring one by bullet shrapnel.

Israel resorts to punitively demolishing the family homes of Palestinians as a means of deterrence- accused of being involved in attacks against Israelis, a policy that Israel does not apply to Israeli settlers who were involved in fatal attacks against Palestinians.

The policy was widely condemned by human rights groups as “a collective punishment” and “a war crime and crime against humanity”.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)