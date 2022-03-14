Israel to Demolish Palestinian School, Structures in Masafer Yatta

Israeli forces demolish Palestinian structures in Masafer Yatta. (Photo: via ActiveStills)

The Israeli military authorities issued demolition and stop-work orders on Monday against a school and eight structures in the Palestinian community of Shaab al-Batn, in Masafer Yatta, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local activist Rateb al-Jabour said that 50 students from the area currently study at the school recently built by the Palestinian Authority to accommodate families in Masafer Yatta.

The Israeli army also informed eight residents to stop work on building shelters and animal barns in the village under the pretext the area is considered Area C.

“Masafer Yatta, which exists in complete and utter isolation from the rest of the occupied West Bank, is located in ‘Area C’, which constitutes the larger territorial chunk, about 60%, of the West Bank,” Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle wrote in a recent article.

“Unfortunately for Masafer Yatta, and those living in ‘Area C’, the degree of control is so suffocating that every aspect of Palestinian life – freedom of movement, education, access to clean water, and so on – is controlled by a complex system of Israeli military ordinances that have no regard whatsoever for the well-being of the beleaguered communities,” Baroud added.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

