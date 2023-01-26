Women Activists in Gaza Rally for Jenin (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The women’s branch of the Islamic Jihad movement organized a rally in support of the people of Jenin following an Israeli massacre on Thursday, which killed ten Palestinians and wounded ten others.

In a message broadcast at the rally, the leader of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Sheikh Khader Habib, said that “Our Palestinian people today are grieving for the victims of a massacre committed by the criminal Israeli occupation against our people. But our people will continue to resist with their bare chests to this criminal occupation.”.

“This blood will not go in vain,” Habin added. “The Zionist enemy can kill defenseless people, but it will not kill the will and determination of our people.”

“The resistance is ready everywhere,” Habib also said, calling on people to rise and resist.

The women activists carried signs and placards that read, “Please God avenge our victims”, “Who will stop this hate” and “These crimes will not be forgotten.”

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)