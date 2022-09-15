WATCH: Israeli Lawmaker Storms Bab al-Rahma Islamic Cemetery in Jerusalem

September 15, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli lawmaker Yehuda Glick blows the Shofar in the Bab al-Rahma Islamic Cemetery in Jerusalem. (Photo: via AlQastal News)

In a provocative step, extremist Israeli lawmaker and rabbi Yehuda Glick stormed on Thursday the Bab al-Rahma Islamic cemetery, adjacent to al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Islamic Waqf department in Jerusalem, which is in charge of Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, said Glick stormed the cemetery, raised the Israeli flag on one of the graves, and blew the Shofar, a musical horn typically made of a ram’s horn used for Jewish religious purposes.

Jewish settler organizations recently announced their intentions to blow the Shofar inside the courtyards of Al-Aqsa mosque as part of their celebrations of the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

