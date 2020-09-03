Israel to Revoke Residency Rights of Former Palestinian Prisoner

The Israeli occupation authorities today handed a former Palestinian prisoner from occupied East Jerusalem a notice informing him of their intention to revoke his residency rights in the holy city, according to a local source.

Amjad Abu Asab, head of the Committee of Families of Prisoners from Jerusalem, said that the occupation authorities informed Salah Hamouri that he would be stripped from his Jerusalem residency rights, nothing that he has 30 days to object to this order.

Hamouri, a French-Palestinian human rights defender and field researcher with Addameer, which supports Palestinian political prisoners, has been held by Israel in administrative detention, a practice in which detainees are held indefinitely without charge or trial on the basis of secret evidence.

He spent about eight years in Israeli jails for resisting its occupation. Hamouri is married to a French woman who was deported by Israel in 2016.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)