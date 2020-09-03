Gaza Records 98 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Some 98 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Gaza Strip, a report by the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

The report said that a total of 581 people have contracted the deadly virus in the Strip. They include 500 active cases, the report said, 463 of which are from the community and 37 from the quarantine centers.

Some 76 people recovered and five died, it added, all of whom suffered serious diseases prior to being infected with the coronavirus.

The ministry said it is still looking for possible cases in the community from those who mixed with infected people.

Authorities have imposed a full or partial curfew across the Gaza Strip since August 24, following the diagnosis of the first case of COVID-19 in the community.

Amid Israel's suffocating besiegement of Gaza, Palestinians always manage to find joy in the most difficult of circumstances. Check out the medical staff at Al-Awda Hospital in Gaza taking a short break while fighting the coronavirus pandemic. pic.twitter.com/XPyBLWFj5e — IMEU (@theIMEU) September 2, 2020

Under pressure from the Palestinian resistance, Israel agreed to allow the entry of medical equipment necessarily needed for testing and treating COVID-19 patients.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)