Israel Turns against Abramovich: Billionaire Ordered to Remove Private Jet from Ben Gurion Airport

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli authorities prevented Russian-Israeli billionaire Roman Abramovich from keeping his private jet in Ben-Gurion Airport, a diplomatic source said on Tuesday according to Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post.

Abramovich, who also has Israeli citizenship, was sanctioned due to his close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He is a major donor to hospitals and other institutions in Israel.

Israel is trying to keep out Russian oligarchs fleeing sanctions — but some have already arrived such as Roman Abramovich's private jet landed at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday night. https://t.co/6xYqV0sYli — Jack Rees (@The_Wild_Geese) March 14, 2022

Early March, several prominent Israeli institutions and individuals appealed to the United States not to sanction Abramovich

In a letter to US Ambassador Tom Nides, Yad Vashem – Israel’s official Holocaust memorial – the country’s chief Ashkenazi Rabbi David Lau and Sheba Medical Center Director Yitshak Kreiss, urged Washington not to sanction Abramovich, who is a major donor to Zionist causes.

A jet linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich arrived in Istanbul from Israel on Monday, shortly after he was seen in Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport https://t.co/f8aTgZtUeV — Independent.ie (@Independent_ie) March 14, 2022

However, Israeli media reported that the US, Tel Aviv’s closest ally, has demanded that Israel take a clearer position on the Russian war in Ukraine.

The Jerusalem Post reported Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid as saying that “Israel will not be a route to bypass sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and other Western countries.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)