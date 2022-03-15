Israel Turns against Abramovich: Billionaire Ordered to Remove Private Jet from Ben Gurion Airport

Russian-Israeli billionaire Roman Abramovich. (Photo: via Wikimedia Commons)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli authorities prevented Russian-Israeli billionaire Roman Abramovich from keeping his private jet in Ben-Gurion Airport, a diplomatic source said on Tuesday according to Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post.

Abramovich, who also has Israeli citizenship, was sanctioned due to his close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

He is a major donor to hospitals and other institutions in Israel. 

Early March, several prominent Israeli institutions and individuals appealed to the United States not to sanction Abramovich

In a letter to US Ambassador Tom Nides, Yad Vashem – Israel’s official Holocaust memorial – the country’s chief Ashkenazi Rabbi David Lau and Sheba Medical Center Director Yitshak Kreiss, urged Washington not to sanction Abramovich, who is a major donor to Zionist causes.

However, Israeli media reported that the US, Tel Aviv’s closest ally, has demanded that Israel take a clearer position on the Russian war in Ukraine.

The Jerusalem Post reported Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid as saying that “Israel will not be a route to bypass sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and other Western countries.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)

