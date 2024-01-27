Young Palestinian Man Killed as Israel Storms Towns, Cities in Occupied West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A young Palestinian man was killed by Israeli army gunfire during a military raid in the village of Deir Abu Daif, east of the city of Jenin, while confrontations broke out between Palestinian Resistance fighters and Israeli forces in several areas across the West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that Israeli forces stormed the village of Deir Abu Daif, closed its entrances, and fired live bullets and gas bombs at Palestinians, which led to the outbreak of confrontations with local youth.

Qassam Yassin, 27, died of his wounds after being hit by live bullets in the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition and was later pronounced dead.

West Bank | Loved ones bid farewell to Qassam Yassin shot and killed by IOF soldiers during a raid in the village of Deir Abu Daif, east of Jenin. pic.twitter.com/s0px7cCCKQ — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) January 27, 2024

Following the announcement of Yassin’s martyrdom, a march took place in front of the hospital to denounce the crimes Israeli occupation is committing against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

In the town of Beit Furik, east of Nablus, in the northern West Bank, confrontations broke out between Palestinian youth and Israeli occupation forces, which stormed the town with their military vehicles and conducted patrols in several neighborhoods.

This led to the outbreak of confrontations, as the local youth threw stones and empty bottles towards the invading Israeli forces.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the military wing of Fatah, announced that it targeted the Beit Furik checkpoint east of Nablus with a heavy barrage of bullets at dawn on Saturday.

⭕ The martyrdom of Qassam Ahmed Abdel Karim Yassin, after he was shot by Zionist occupation forces during their storming of the town of Deir Abu Daif, east of the city of Jenin. #WestBank Glory to our martyrs.. pic.twitter.com/46nvdrYKzv — Palestine Captives 𓂆 (@Palestinecapti1) January 26, 2024

On the other hand, the occupation forces stormed the town of Birzeit, north of Ramallah, as well as the city of Qalqilya, in addition to the Ain al-Sultan camp in the city of Jericho, where they surrounded a house and arrested two young Palestinians, amid confrontations.

In parallel with the war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army escalated its incursions into cities, towns, and refugee camps in the West Bank.

(PC, AJA)