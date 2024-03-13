Shot while Unarmed – Who was the Palestinian Boy Killed by a Sniper in Northern Gaza?

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The identity and circumstances of the killing of a Palestinian teenager by an Israeli sniper in the Jabaliya refugee camp last December were revealed by Al-Jazeera.

In a report on Tuesday, Al-Jazeera said that the Palestinian teenager was identified as 15-year-old Mahmoud Hani al-Ajouri.

Footage taken by an Israeli drone, and recently obtained by Al-Jazeera, documented al-Ajouri execution by an Israeli sniper, despite the absence of clashes in the area.

The Israeli drone filmed the Palestinian boy on the ground covered in his blood in the vicinity of Al-Fakhura School in the Jabaliya Camp.

The drone also deliberately took a close-up picture of al-Ajouri and tried to monitor any movement in the vicinity of the scene.

Press coverage: Media sources: Pictures from an “Israeli” march that was shot down in Gaza document the occupation soldiers’ sniping of an unarmed Palestinian boy in the northern Gaza Strip – Pictures show the sniper of a Palestinian boy during the occupation forces’ incursion… https://t.co/43hhl9uDbp — Mohamed Abdi🇵🇸 🌶🔻🍉 (@Mohamed96275443) March 10, 2024

Al-Ajouri’s father confirmed to Al-Jazeera that an Israeli sniper, who was stationed on top of a building adjacent to Al Fakhura School, fatally shot Mahmoud.

The boy’s mother, for her part, wondered why the Israeli occupation forces killed her son even though he was unarmed, noting that he was targeted by two bullets.

Al-Ajouri’s brother told Al-Jazeera that Mahmoud was shot in the head and neck. He called for an international investigation into the circumstances of the assassination.

Staggering Death Toll

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,272 Palestinians have been killed, and 73,244 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’



(The Palestine Chronicle)