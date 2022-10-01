Israel Warns Dual Citizens in Russia they Might Be Drafted to Fight Ukraine

October 1, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Russian President, Vladimir Putin. (Photo: Kremlin, via Wikimedia Commons)

Following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s declaration of a partial call-up, Israel warned its dual citizens that they might be drafted to fight in Ukraine, Israeli media reported on Friday.

In a statement, Israel’s Foreign Ministry announced that “Israeli citizens who hold Russian citizenship who enter, stay in, or will visit inside the borders of the Russian Federation, will be subject to Russian laws and regulations.”

The statement shared that they could be subject to “decisions regarding drafting citizens into the Russian military and the possibility of leaving the state’s borders.”

At the same time, the Israeli Foreign Ministry asked Israeli citizens to consider this information when planning their travels to Russia.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces are instructing Israeli soldiers with Russian citizenship that they cannot visit Russia.

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis hold Russian citizenship, many of whom still maintain links with Russia.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL )

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*