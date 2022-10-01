Israel Warns Dual Citizens in Russia they Might Be Drafted to Fight Ukraine

Following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s declaration of a partial call-up, Israel warned its dual citizens that they might be drafted to fight in Ukraine, Israeli media reported on Friday.

In a statement, Israel’s Foreign Ministry announced that “Israeli citizens who hold Russian citizenship who enter, stay in, or will visit inside the borders of the Russian Federation, will be subject to Russian laws and regulations.”

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs @IsraelMFA warns Israeli citizens with dual Russian-Israeli citizenship that they may be conscripted into the Russian army, if they choose to travel to Russia at this time or if they currently leave in Russia pic.twitter.com/fRgBm226Ib — ‏Tal Schneider טל שניידר تال شنايدر (@talschneider) September 30, 2022

The statement shared that they could be subject to “decisions regarding drafting citizens into the Russian military and the possibility of leaving the state’s borders.”

At the same time, the Israeli Foreign Ministry asked Israeli citizens to consider this information when planning their travels to Russia.

The notice issued by Israel's Foreign Ministry came as the country prepares for an influx of Russians fleeing the country in fear of being drafted into army as Russia struggles to hold off the Ukrainian counter-offensive backed by the West. "Israeli citizens who also hold… — BNN Israel (@BNNNewsIL) September 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces are instructing Israeli soldiers with Russian citizenship that they cannot visit Russia.

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis hold Russian citizenship, many of whom still maintain links with Russia.

