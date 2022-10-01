WATCH: Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Teenager near Jerusalem

Fayez Damdum, 18, was killed by Israeli occupation forces near Jerusalem. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian teenager on Saturday in the town of al-Eizariya, near Jerusalem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that Fayez Damdum, 18, was killed by Israeli occupation forces, who shot him with live bullets in the neck.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that Israeli soldiers opened fire at the young man while he was driving a motorbike in the town and injured him in the neck, killing him on the spot.

Earlier this week, Israeli occupation forces killed four Palestinians and injured more than 40 others in a raid on the city of Jenin, north of the West Bank.

