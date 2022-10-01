Report: Israel Committed 26 Violations against Palestinian Journalists, Media in September

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA documented 26 Israeli violations against Palestinian journalists and media in the occupied territories during the month of September.

In its monthly report on Israeli violations against journalists and media outlets, published on Saturday, WAFA said that the Israeli occupation forces continued to deliberately target Palestinian journalists in order to limit their coverage of Israeli army practices and violations against Palestinian citizens.

WAFA documents 26 Israeli violations against Palestinian journalists and media in Septemberhttps://t.co/nlNF2F2P9w pic.twitter.com/f8Ap0QvsW0 — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) October 1, 2022

According to the report, 11 journalists were hurt in September by rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters fired by Israeli soldiers. Severe beatings and other attacks were also reported.

In addition, 13 cases were recorded in which soldiers detained, seized press cards, or opened fire at Palestinian journalists without causing injury, while two cases were documented in which Israeli soldiers damaged press equipment and attacked media outlets.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)