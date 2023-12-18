Mass Layoffs at Ben Gurion – Israel’s Economic Crisis Deepens

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Due to sparse traffic at Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport, the Airports Authority has decided to put 600 employees on unpaid leave, Israeli media reported.

The Airports Authority decided on the move after negotiations with the workers’ committee, after almost all foreign airlines stopped flying to Ben Gurion Airport due to the war, the Hebrew version of the Ynet News website reported on Monday.

“600 employees will be placed on unpaid leave (and) 1,000 more will be reduced to 75% of their (current) jobs,” the Israeli newspaper reported, citing official sources.

For its part, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) reported that the number of workers at Ben Gurion Airport is 4,600 employees. Following the job cuts, the number will be reduced to 3,000.

The global demand for travel to Israel has decreased significantly since the launch of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, and the Israeli war on Gaza.

The majority of international companies have suspended flights to and from the Israeli airport.

Hopes vs Reality

“We hope that the scope of activity in Israel will continue to expand and that we will be able to get workers back to work as soon as possible,” Israel’s Airports Authority said in a statement.

“The Airports Authority hoped that the war would not affect the functioning of the airports, but hopes are separate from reality,” Ynet reported.

“Industry sources said that the decision to put the workers on unpaid leave was made only in recent days, after seeing that the expectation was that Ben Gurion Airport would not return to normal operations in January as well,” Ynet news reported.

Pinchas Idan, chairman of the workers’ committee, told Ynet: “I pray that the war will end as soon as possible and that the work will return in full. We did the right thing, because after COVID-19 we drew conclusions.”

