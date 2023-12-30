Israeli Airstrike Kills Palestinian Journalist in Nuseirat

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An Israeli airstrike on the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip, early on Saturday killed a journalist along with several members of his family.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that an Israeli warplane bombed the home of journalist Jaber Abu Hidris, killing him along with several members of his family.

Israel has been targeting Palestinian journalists since the beginning of its genocidal aggression on the Gaza Strip.

According to the Government Media Office in Gaza, 106 journalists have been killed, along with members of their families, since October 7.

Israel is intensifying its attacks on the central region of the besieged Gaza Strip. Medical sources told Al-Jazeera on Saturday morning that the latest Israeli strikes have killed at least 100 Palestinians and wounded 158 more in the last 24 hours.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 21,507 Palestinians have been killed, and 55,915 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

