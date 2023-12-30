Unparalleled Destruction as Israel Commits more Massacres across Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Scores of Palestinians were killed and wounded as Israel continued its aerial, ground and sea bombardment in various parts of the Gaza Strip for the 85th day in a row.

Northern Gaza – Massacres and Resistance

Israeli occupation tanks fired several shells in the middle of the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza.

Fierce battles took place in the east of Gaza City, especially on the axes of Al-Shaaf, Jabal Al-Rayes, Al-Tuffah neighborhood, and Al-Daraj area, as shown by the latest video issued by the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas.

In this just-released video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen destroying Israeli military vehicles penetrating into the Al-Tuffah and Al-Daraj neighborhoods in Gaza City. According to a statement issued by the Al-Qassam Brigades on Friday, Dec 29, 20 Israeli military vehicles were… pic.twitter.com/o3Fi4RiWif — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 29, 2023

Meanwhile, as Israeli occupation forces withdraw from several areas, the destruction that befell the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City is gradually unfolding.

Testimonies from the ground documented the extent of the catastrophe, with dozens of bodies in the streets or under the rubble.

Central Gaza – 100 Killed in 24 Hours

Al-Jazeera cited a medical source as saying that at least 100 Palestinians were killed and over 150 were wounded in Israeli bombings targeting the central region of the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours.

Israeli occupation warplanes bombed a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, leaving several injuries.

Al-Jazeera reported that a number of Palestinians were killed and injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house near the Sunnah Mosque in Nuseirat.

Palestinian medical sources said that seven people were killed, including journalist Jabr Abu Hadros and a number of his family members, in an Israeli bombing that targeted his house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

MEDICAL SOURCE to Al-Jazeera: About 100 Palestinians were killed by Israeli bombing in the central region of the Gaza Strip during the last 24 hours, while 158 others were injured. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/aSDtxLKObm pic.twitter.com/JRqumqoq2m — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 30, 2023

The number of Palestinian journalists murdered in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war has risen to 106, according to the government media office in Gaza.

Moreover, the occupation artillery continued to shell east of Bureij refugee camp, which has been witnessing intense bombardment by air and land for four days, prompting people to flee towards Deir al-Balah.

Al Jazeera’s correspondent reported that several Palestinians were killed and wounded in an Israeli bombing of a house in the Al-Zawaida area in the central Gaza Strip at dawn on Saturday.

Footage published by journalists on social media platforms showed the arrival of dead and wounded to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, as a result of the bombing of Al-Zawaida.

Southern Gaza – Warships and Clashes

Violent artillery shelling was also reported east of the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation warships fired heavy shells at the beaches of the central and southern Gaza.

Fierce clashes between the invading Israeli forces and Palestinian Resistance fighters are reported in Khan Yunis.

WSJ: The war on the Gaza Strip left destruction comparable to the most destructive campaign in modern history, confirming that Israel dropped 29,000 bombs that destroyed approximately 70% of the homes in the Strip. 🎥 A makeshift refugee camp hosting displaced Palestinians in… pic.twitter.com/d4ewoIKsUE — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 30, 2023

Al-Jazeera reported that it is estimated that about 30,000 Israeli soldiers are currently fighting in Khan Yunis.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 21,507 Palestinians have been killed, and 55,915 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, AJA)