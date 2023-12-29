Israeli Soldier Who Greeted Dawabsheh Family Killer was Himself Killed by Gaza Resistance – Reports

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Soon after conveying his support for the killer of the Dawabsheh family, Capt. Harel Sharafit was killed in Beit Lahia at the hands of the Palestinian Resistance.

A video was posted a few weeks ago by 33-year-old Israeli reserve officer Capt. Harel Sharafit from the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahia.

Sharafit was shown in the video conveying his regards and gratitude to an Israeli extremist, indicted for the killing of the Palestinian Dawabsheh family in the city of Duma in the occupied West Bank in 2015.

The Dawabsheh family was murdered in their sleep when their house was attacked and set ablaze by Jewish extremists, leading to the painful death of a man and a woman, Saad and Reham, and their 18-month-old boy Ali.

The only survivor was 5-year-old Ahmed, who sustained severe burns.

The Israeli man who was indicted for the gruesome murder was celebrated as a heroic figure by a large number of Israelis in the country’s powerful far-right movement.

Sharafit was killed on Friday, according to Israeli media, cited by Al-Jazeera and other news agencies.

Israeli reports indicated that the officer was from the Kochav Yaakov settlement on the land of the Palestinian village of Kafr Aqab in the Jerusalem governorate.

In the video, which went viral since Sharafit’s death, the Israeli soldier was seen planting a tree in Gaza, dedicating it to Israeli extremists, including Amiram Ben-Uliel, who murdered the Dawabsheh family. The soldier had also called on the far-right government of Benjamin Netanyahu to release those extremists.

