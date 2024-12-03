Israeli Airstrike Kills Two near Tubas – Doctors Detained during Hospital Raid

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli forces opened fire inside the hospital and subsequently detained several medical personnel during the raid.

Two Palestinians have been killed and another injured in an Israeli airstrike on a vehicle on a vehicle north of Tubas in the occupied West Bank.

Following the attack on Tuesday, Israeli forces stormed the Turkish Government Hospital in the town, reportedly searching for the injured person.

An Israeli strike targeted a car in the town of Aqaba, between the cities of Jenin and Tubas. pic.twitter.com/h1On0UmBwR — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 3, 2024

The Israeli forces opened fire inside the hospital and subsequently detained several medical personnel during the raid. In video footage shared by the Quds News Network, at least one doctor is seen handcuffed and climbing into the back of a military vehicle, along with other detainees.

The Israeli army earlier bombed a vehicle at the entrance to Aqaba and sent military reinforcements from the Tayasir checkpoint to the east, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

It cited the Palestine Red Crescent as saying that Israeli forces were preventing ambulances from reaching the vehicle.

Condemnation

Israeli forces also reportedly threatened journalists as they stormed the hospital, brandishing their weapons at reporters, and preventing them from transmitting images of the raid.

Breaking: After destroying hospitals in Gaza, Israeli repression forces arrested the medical staff, including doctors and nurses, from the emergency department of the Turkish Hospital in Tubas, northern occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/CqrjKAhtUp — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) December 3, 2024

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has condemned the raid on the hospital “as well as the assault on the medical staff and patients, and the arrest of a number of them.”

The Health Ministry issued an urgent call to international institutions and the International Committee of the Red Cross “to intervene immediately to stop the occupation’s attack on the hospital, its staff, and the patients.”

Palestinian Shot

A young Palestinian man from Silwad, east of Ramallah, was injured after Israeli forces fired at his vehicle in the town of Al-Mazra’a Al-Sharqiya, east of Ramallah, in the early hours of Tuesday.

WAFA said the young man was injured by live bullets in the back while driving his vehicle, and transferred to a hospital in Ramallah, where his condition was described as moderate.

Israeli forces also detained two youths, both aged 17, after raiding their parents’ homes in the village of Al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah.

In addition, they raided a residential building near Al-Ain Mosque in the city of Al-Bireh.

Several Detained

Israeli forces detained at least 18 Palestinians from various parts of the West Bank since Monday night into the early hours of Tuesday, including children and former prisoners, WAFA reported.

According to the Palestinian Authority’s Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Society, the detentions took place in the governorates of Salfit, Hebron (Al-Khalil), Ramallah, Bethlehem, Nablus, and Jerusalem.

Video documents Israeli soldiers kidnapping and beating a Palestinian young man in Nablus, the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/xYSoieGEMr — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) December 3, 2024

The raids were accompanied by assaults, threats against the detainees and their families, as well as widespread destruction and vandalism of homes.

Since the beginning of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Palestinian people in October 2023, more than 11,900 Palestinians have been detained from the West Bank, including Jerusalem.

The exact number of detainees from Gaza is still difficult to determine due to the ongoing use of enforced disappearances by Israeli forces, with estimates suggesting thousands of arrests, said WAFA.

These figures include both those who remain in detention and those who have been released.

Properties Demolished

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Israeli forces demolished a house and razed lands in the village of Nabi Samwil, northwest of Jerusalem.

The Jerusalem governorate confirmed that the Israeli authorities continue to impose a policy of preventing construction in the village of Nabi Samwil, refusing to grant building permits to local Palestinians, said WAFA.

(PC, WAFA, QNN)