Scores Killed as Israeli Warplanes Hit Journalists’ Tent, Homes in Gaza

Dozens of Palestinians, including journalists, were killed and injured early Monday in a new wave of Israeli airstrikes targeting Khan Yunis, as the Israeli military issued threats of further attacks on central Gaza.

According to Al Jazeera’s correspondent, an Israeli airstrike struck the home of the al-Nafar family in central Khan Yunis, killing six people—including two women—and injuring more than 28 others.

Shortly afterward, Israeli aircraft bombed a journalists’ tent near the Nasser Medical Complex, killing two people, including journalist Helmi al-Faqawi, and injuring six others, among them Al Jazeera cameraman Mahmoud Awad.

The fire from the bombing engulfed the tent, preventing those nearby from rescuing the wounded.

Since Israel resumed its assault on Gaza on March 18, Khan Yunis—including the crowded Al-Mawasi area—has been subjected to repeated bombardment, resulting in multiple mass casualties.

Ongoing Raids

In the early hours of Monday, Israeli warplanes targeted a house west of Deir al-Balah, killing two Palestinians and injuring others.

Palestinian journalist Hilmi Al-Faqawi and youth Youssef Al-Khuzundar were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a journalists' tent at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. Nine others were injured, including journalists Ahmad Mansour (who was burned alive and is critically injured).

Airstrikes also struck the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah and hit areas in the town of Al-Zawaida.

In Gaza City, the Zaytoun neighborhood in the south and Shuja’iyya in the east were shelled at dawn, with occupation forces opening fire on their outskirts. On Sunday, Israeli air and artillery strikes on the al-Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City killed 11 people, most of them children.

Medical sources reported that the death toll from Israeli attacks since dawn Sunday had climbed to 43 by Monday morning.

Warnings of a New Offensive

On Sunday evening, the Israeli army ordered residents in several neighborhoods of Deir al-Balah—including Al-Sahaba, Al-Samah, Al-Awda, Al-Zawaida, and Al-Salah—to evacuate, citing preparations for a new offensive. The military claimed the move was in response to rockets allegedly launched from the area toward Ashdod and Ashkelon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for a “strong response” to the rocket fire, according to a statement from his office.

The Qassam Brigades claimed responsibility for the missile barrage, describing it as retaliation for ongoing massacres targeting civilians in Gaza.

Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon reported treating 27 people injured by the rockets.

His name is Ahmad Mansour. He’s still alive but in very critical condition.

His name is Ahmad Mansour. He's still alive but in very critical condition.

Widespread Displacement

Since the Israeli military resumed its offensive in mid-March, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been displaced from areas across the Gaza Strip, including Rafah, Khan Yunis, Sheja’iyya, Beit Lahia, Beit Hanoun, and Jabalia.

Israeli forces continue to advance along multiple fronts, with operations ongoing in the south around Rafah and Khan Yunis, as well as in the north in areas such as Sheja’iyya and Beit Lahia.

Ongoing Genocide

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

