Israeli Airstrike Targets South Lebanon, Kills Three Citizens

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Three Lebanese citizens were killed on Tuesday night in an Israeli bombing that targeted the town of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that the Israeli bombing claimed the lives of Ibrahim Bazzi, 27, his wife Shorouq, and his brother Ali.

This is the first time Israel has targeted Bint Jbeil since the June 2006 war. The Israeli artillery also reportedly targeted the towns of Khiam, Aita al-Shaab, Yaroun and Kafr Kila.

Ibrahim Bazzi was an Australian citizen and he traveled to Lebanon to visit his wife, “who recently acquired her Australian visa and was planning to move to be with her husband,” according to the Sydney-based channel 9News.

IRAN: Israel seeks to drag the rest of the regional parties into the conflict. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/KvZsuXqOVh 🎥 Israeli warplanes bombed a home in Bent Jbail, southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/ChUQn8GGH8 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 27, 2023

9News also reported that the “Department of Foreign Affairs is urgently investigating reports of” the Australian citizen’s killing.

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

It attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

(The Palestine chronicle)