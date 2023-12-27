Israeli Soldiers Stab Wounded Palestinians inside Ambulance in West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli soldiers stabbed and assaulted wounded Palestinians inside an ambulance in the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm on Wednesday, according to Palestinian medical sources.

Radwan Blaibla, head of Tulkarem Medical Syndicate, told Anadolu News Agency that the Israeli army stopped ambulances that were transferring injured Palestinians from the Nur Shams refugee camp, in the northern West Bank.

“One injured was stabbed in his neck by (an Israeli) soldier while in the ambulance, posing danger to his life,” the doctor was quoted as saying.

Dr. Blaibla reportedly added that the Palestinian patient had been wounded from an Israeli airstrike that targeted the refugee camp at dawn on Wednesday and that the stabbing exacerbated his health condition.

Six Palestinians, including a minor, were killed by an Israeli airstrike targeting a group of Palestinian youths in the Nur Shams refugee camp, in Tulkarm City on Wednesday, December 27. The victims were identified as: Ahmad Anwar Hamarsheh (19 years old)

“Two others were forcibly taken out from the ambulance and were subject to kicking and beating by the rifles’ buttstocks on their injuries,” Dr. Blaibla added, according to Anadolu.

The Palestinian doctor described the incident as “a flagrant violation of humanitarian law,” calling on international groups to hold Israel responsible for this act.

Six Palestinian youths, including a minor, were killed at dawn on Wednesday after an Israeli drone bombed them in Nur Shams camp, east of Tulkarm.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, the victims were identified as Ahmad Anwar Hamarsheh (19), Ahmad Abdul Rahman Issa, 19, Adham Wahid Fahmawi, 23, Yazan Ahmad Wahid Fahmawi, 23, Fares Hossam Fahmawi, 19, and Hamza Ahmad Mustafa Fahmawi, 17.

WAFA correspondent reported that the occupation forces, with their military vehicles and bulldozers, stormed Tulkarm from its western axis, heading toward the Nur Shams camp, east of the city, and imposing a tight siege on it.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 311 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since October 7, with over 3,300 others injured.

