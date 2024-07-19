Israeli Airstrikes and Shelling Lead to Massive Casualties – Gaza Genocide Continues

In the Nuseirat camp, an Israeli raid on the Abu Shakyan family home killed five people and injured several others.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza has intensified, leading to significant casualties and widespread destruction. Recently, Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling have targeted various areas across Gaza, including Gaza City, Rafah, and the Nuseirat camp, resulting in numerous Palestinian deaths and injuries.

In the Nuseirat refugee camp, an Israeli raid on the Abu Shakyan family home killed five people and injured several others.

The eastern areas of Deir al-Balah experienced intermittent artillery shelling, while the southeast of al-Bureij camp witnessed gunfire from Israeli vehicles. In Gaza City, dozens were killed and injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Tuffah and Zeitoun neighborhoods. Additionally, areas around the Erez crossing, northern Qalibu, and Beit Lahia were subjected to artillery shelling and gunfire.

Journalist Mahmoud al-Lawh bidding a heartfelt farewell to his sister, killed in an Israeli airstrike this afternoon in Nuseirat refugee camp. pic.twitter.com/AV9KiUQM9Z — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 19, 2024

In Rafah, Israeli forces demolished residential buildings amid sporadic clashes with Palestinian factions. The Saudi neighborhood in the western part of Rafah faced intense artillery shelling. Similarly, the neighborhoods of Al-Fakhari, Ma’an, and Abasan Al-Kabira experienced heavy shelling, which targeted the Qadih family’s house without causing injuries.

The situation in Gaza remains critical, with ongoing violence causing extensive destruction and significant loss of life.

The humanitarian impact is severe, with hospitals overwhelmed by the high number of casualties.

BREAKING: Casualties in an Israeli airstrike targeting a house belonging to Saydam family in Nuseirat refugee camp. pic.twitter.com/hZOdWH6n6q — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 19, 2024

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,848 Palestinians have been killed, and 89,459 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)