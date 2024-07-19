Yemen’s Ansarallah Strikes Tel Aviv – One Dead, Several Injured

The remains of what appears to be a large drone that hit Tel Aviv. (Photo: via social media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

A drone explosion rocked the Israeli city of Tel Aviv at dawn on Friday, killing at least one person and wounding others. 

The Yemeni Ansarallah group claimed responsibility for the attack, stating it carried out a qualitative operation targeting the city. 

The incident occurred on Ben Yehuda Street in central Tel Aviv, where a massive explosion was reported by Israeli media.

According to Israeli media, Israeli police discovered a body with shrapnel wounds and confirmed that three people were injured.

Large police forces secured the area, closing it off and searching for shrapnel to determine the explosion’s cause.

The Israeli army said in a statement that the drone, identified as Iranian-made, was believed to have been launched from Yemen. 

An investigation was opened to understand why air raid sirens and air defenses failed to intercept the drone.

Earlier, the Israeli Home Front Command had stated no air infiltration was detected, which explained the absence of sirens. 

In recent months, the Israeli military had intercepted missiles and drones aimed primarily at Eilat, coming from the east.

‘Jaffa’ Drone

The Ansarallah military spokesman, Yahya Saree,  announced in a televised speech that their air force had carried out a drone attack on Tel Aviv using a new ‘Jaffa’ drone, capable of evading radar detection. 

Saree warned that Tel Aviv would remain a primary target and declared the area unsafe for the “Zionist enemy.” The Ansarallah have been targeting Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea since November in support of Gaza.

This marks the first acknowledged Ansarallah airstrike on Tel Aviv since their operations began. 

‘Human Error’

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant vowed to hold accountable those responsible for the attack and emphasized the need to strengthen air defense systems. 

The Israeli army alleged that the drone was monitored but not intercepted due to “human error.”

Following the incident, Israeli Channel 12 reported that the US military had intercepted four drones en route to Israel. 

The explosion caused significant damage, shattering windows and scattering shrapnel.

(PC, AJA)

