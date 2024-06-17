Breathing for War Babies – A Poem

Who remembers the war babies?
They cry when the bombs explode
They cry when their parents die
They cry when no one is left
They are collateral damage
Misguided bombs silence their cries
Generals and politicians never decry
Killing war babies is not a crime
Every war has them
Shot by invading armies
Crushed by weight of tanks
Starved by no crops
Shrapnel severs their heads
When the smoke of war clears
The living numb and tortured
Visions of ugliness fill heads
No one remembers the war babies
They are already dead
– Patrick Thibault was a registered nurse for 32-plus years. He was the recipient of the Sheila and Paul Wellstone Social Justice Award in 2012, advocating for mental health services. He lives with his wife, Karen, in Willmar, Mn. He contributed this poem to the Palestine Chronicle.
Be the first to comment