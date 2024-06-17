Breathing for War Babies – A Poem

By Patrick Thibault

Who remembers the war babies?

They cry when the bombs explode

They cry when their parents die

They cry when no one is left

They are collateral damage

Misguided bombs silence their cries

Generals and politicians never decry

Killing war babies is not a crime

Every war has them

Shot by invading armies

Crushed by weight of tanks

Starved by no crops

Shrapnel severs their heads

When the smoke of war clears

The living numb and tortured

Visions of ugliness fill heads

No one remembers the war babies

They are already dead