‘Complete Failure’ – Israeli Opposition Slam Government Following Drone Attack on Tel Aviv

“There are no policies, no plans, everything is public relations and discussions about themselves. They have to go.”

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid and other politicians have lashed out following the Ansarallah movement’s drone attack on Tel Aviv, with Lapid saying it was “further proof” that the government “doesn’t know how and isn’t able to provide” the country’s citizens with security.

“Those who lose deterrence in the north and south also lose it in the heart of Tel Aviv,” Lapid stated on X. “There are no policies, no plans, everything is public relations and discussions about themselves. They have to go.”

The opposition leader added that after an election, “We will know how to establish a functioning and efficient government that will restore security and power to Israel.”

At least one person was killed and three others injured after a drone explosion rocked Tel Aviv in the early hours of Friday.

The Yemeni Ansarallah group claimed responsibility for the attack, stating it carried out a qualitative operation targeting the city.

‘Refuses to Wake Up’

The Yisrael Beytenu party leader Avigdor Liberman also criticized the government of Benjamin Netanyahu saying “those who don’t prevent missiles on Kiryat Shmona and Eilat should not be surprised when they get them in Tel Aviv.”

He called the attack “a direct result of the policy of containment and surrender that continues to be led by the government of the concept that refuses to wake up from the events” of October 7.

Yair Golan, the leader of the combined Labor-Meretz list, said of the attack on X: “Complete failure…Refusing a kidnapping deal time after time.”

Golan called for “Elections now,” saying it would “guarantee real security for the citizens of Israel.”

‘Red Line’ – Ben-Gvir

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir spoke of a “red line” having been “crossed in the north.”

כישלון מוחלט:

כטב"ם בת"א.

רצועת ביטחון בתוך ישראל בצפון.

מפונים מדרום וצפון.

דחיית עסקת חטופים פעם אחרי פעם.

“When you contain firing on Kiryat Shmona and Sderot, you get firing on Tel Aviv,” he said.

“‘Proportionality’ and ‘inclusion’ are obscene words when it comes to state security. The concept can and must be changed,” Ben-Gvir added.

The Security Minister who has been demanding greater input into the government, said “This is precisely why I insist on being around the table in determining Israel’s policy.”

An investigation has been opened to understand why air raid sirens and air defenses failed to intercept the drone.

‘Zionist Enemy’

The Ansarallah military spokesman, Yahya Saree, announced in a televised speech that their air force had carried out a drone attack on Tel Aviv using a new ‘Jaffa’ drone, capable of evading radar detection.

Saree warned that Tel Aviv would remain a primary target and declared the area unsafe for the “Zionist enemy.” The Ansarallah have been targeting Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea since November in support of Gaza.

This marks the first acknowledged Ansarallah airstrike on Tel Aviv since their operations began.

