Israeli Airstrikes Destroy Civil Defense Center in South Lebanon

Israel continues its violations against Lebanon, targeting a newly established emergency center and damaging ambulances in Naqoura.

Lebanon’s General Directorate of Civil Defense said that the Israeli occupation launched three airstrikes at dawn Thursday, directly targeting a newly established emergency response center in the town of Naqoura, located in South Lebanon.

The Lebanese news platform Al Mayadeen reported that the attack resulted in the complete destruction of the facility and severe damage to emergency response vehicles, including two ambulances and a fire truck. No injuries were reported among paramedics and first responders who were present at the time.

In an official statement, the Lebanese Islamic Health Authority condemned the strikes as yet another act of aggression in the ongoing Israeli violations against Lebanon.

It accused Israel of deliberately targeting emergency services in an attempt to hinder humanitarian efforts and disrupt the work of medical personnel operating in conflict zones.

The statement emphasized that such attacks are part of a broader pattern of systematic assaults on civilian infrastructure, medical centers, and rescue teams, all carried out without any legal or ethical repercussions.

🚨 Aftermath of the Israeli airstrike on prefabricated rooms in the courtyard of Naqoura Municipality, South Lebanon. #Lebanon #Israel pic.twitter.com/654dghA9dd — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 3, 2025

The escalation of Israeli strikes is not limited to the south. In recent days, the occupation has intensified its attacks across various regions of Lebanon, including the capital. On Tuesday, an Israeli airstrike struck a multistory building in the Southern Suburb of Beirut.

According to sources, the strike was conducted without prior warning and was based on intelligence provided by the Israeli Shin Bet internal security agency, Al Mayadeen reported.

Since November 27, 2024, the Israeli occupation has committed hundreds of ceasefire violations against Lebanon, regularly breaching Lebanese airspace and carrying out strikes that threaten both civilian lives and national infrastructure.

The frequency and intensity of these attacks have drawn widespread condemnation, with Lebanese officials warning of the risks of a broader escalation.

Meanwhile, Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in south Lebanon reported that the Israeli occupation forces also targeted a vehicle in the city of Bint Jbeil. While no injuries were recorded, the attack added to the growing list of Israeli airstrikes that have placed civilians and critical services at risk.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)