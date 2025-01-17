Gaza Burns: Airstrikes and Shelling Intensify amid Ceasefire Deal

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli airstrikes and artillery continue to cause heavy casualties in Gaza, despite the announced ceasefire.

Israeli warplanes launched overnight airstrikes that resulted in deaths and injuries, along with fire belts in northern Gaza. This follows a series of massacres after the announcement of a ceasefire agreement, which is scheduled to take effect this Sunday.

Before midnight, Israeli airstrikes targeting homes on Yafa Street, northeast of Gaza City, resulted in deaths and casualties. Al-Aqsa TV reported that Israeli forces were preventing medical teams from reaching the targeted homes to retrieve the dead and the wounded.

Meanwhile, artillery fire also struck areas in the Zeitoun neighborhood, south of the city, according to the same source.

In the past two days, several neighborhoods in Gaza City were subjected to heavy bombardment, resulting in dozens of deaths. This is part of a marked escalation in Israeli attacks following the announcement of the ceasefire agreement.

Fire Belts in Northern Gaza

Al-Aqsa TV reported that Israeli warplanes launched fire belts in northern Gaza early on Friday. Al Jazeera’s correspondent also reported renewed Israeli airstrikes on Jabaliya. Palestinian sources confirmed that the nighttime strikes on Jabaliya were accompanied by artillery shelling.

Earlier, Al Jazeera’s correspondent reported that over 20 Palestinians were killed in airstrikes on homes in Jabaliya on Thursday.

Since October 5, 2024, northern Gaza has been under heavy Israeli assault, resulting in approximately 5,000 deaths and missing persons. Jabaliya camp and Beit Lahiya have been among the hardest-hit areas, with widespread destruction and constant bombardment forcing thousands of residents to flee.

During this period, Palestinian resistance forces carried out targeted operations against the advancing Israeli troops, with the Israeli military admitting the loss of around 60 soldiers.

Casualties in Central Gaza

In central Gaza, local sources reported the death of a Palestinian and injuries to others early Friday due to an Israeli drone attack on a tent sheltering displaced people in Al-Nuseirat camp. A previous airstrike also targeted a six-story building, while artillery fire hit areas northwest of the camp.

In southern Gaza, Israeli airstrikes before dawn on Friday resulted in deaths and injuries in Khan Younis refugee camp and Abasan town, east of the city.

The Gaza Civil Defense reported that 46 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on various areas of Gaza since Thursday morning.

Since the ceasefire announcement on Wednesday evening, Israeli airstrikes have resulted in the deaths of more than 80 Palestinians.

Al Jazeera’s correspondent also reported that at least two children were killed, and about 20 others, mostly women and children, were injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a school in the Zeitoun neighborhood, which had been sheltering displaced people.

According to the latest figures from Gaza’s Ministry of Health, the ongoing Israeli aggression since October 7, 2023, has led to 46,788 deaths and 110,453 injuries.

Continued Resistance

Clashes continue between Palestinian Resistance forces and Israeli troops advancing on multiple fronts in northern Gaza.

On Thursday, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, reported that its fighters fired mortar shells at Israeli troops and vehicles near a stadium in the center of the Jabaliya refugee camp.

The Brigades also reported that its fighters had captured an Israeli drone before it could carry out its offensive mission in northern Gaza.

Additionally, the Al-Quds Brigades released footage of mortar attacks on Israeli soldiers and vehicles in Beit Hanoun, as well as missile strikes on the Nirim settlement near Gaza. They also shared footage of joint operations with the Al-Qassam Brigades targeting Israeli troops along the Netzarim axis.

(PC, AJA, Al-Aqsa TV)