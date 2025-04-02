Israeli Airstrikes Intensify across Gaza, Scores Killed and Injured

Israeli attacks on Gaza have intensified, killing at least 23 Palestinians in a day as airstrikes target homes, tents, and agricultural land.

The Israeli occupation army has escalated its attacks on the Gaza Strip in recent hours, killing and injuring dozens of Palestinians in strikes targeting multiple areas across the enclave.

Medical sources reported that at least 23 Palestinians were killed and others wounded in a single day as Israel’s assault on Gaza entered its 16th day, following Benjamin Netanyahu’s government’s violation of the ceasefire agreement.

According to Al Jazeera’s correspondent, three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on agricultural land northeast of Rafah, in southern Gaza.

Ambulance crews retrieved the bodies as Israeli forces imposed evacuation orders on all Rafah residents. The victims were transferred to the Gaza European Hospital.

In Rafah, a Palestinian was killed and others were injured when Israeli forces targeted a tent sheltering displaced people.

Meanwhile, two Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli strike on a house in central Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

At least 21 Palestinians have been killed since dawn in Israeli airstrikes targeting central and southern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/GrQnef7MTs — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 2, 2025

Another Palestinian lost his life in Israeli artillery shelling that hit the eastern area of Al-Qarara, north of Khan Yunis.

Israeli warplanes bombed the already-destroyed Indonesian mosque in the Ma’an area, east of Khan Yunis.

In Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza, an Israeli airstrike on a house killed two Palestinians and wounded others, according to Al Jazeera.

In Deir al-Balah, another Palestinian was killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a tent sheltering displaced families.

Ongoing Genocide

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

(The Palestine Chronicle)